Juventus has shown support to Nicolo Fagioli since he was banned for betting-related offences, and the midfielder continues to train with their first team.

As one of their own, Juve has made it clear in words and actions that they will support Fagioli through his journey away from competitive football and in his bid to quit betting.

The midfielder has been training with the first team as usual, but due to a lack of action, he is not as sharp as he should be.

Time is running out fast, and we will be at the end of the season in a few months. Does that mean Fagioli will not play for Juve again in this campaign?

Calciomercato has discussed the prospect of the midfielder still turning out for the Old Lady between now and the end of the term.

They reveal he has a good chance of featuring in Juve’s final league game of the season against Monza at home.

This game will give him a chance to get at least a few minutes on his legs before the campaign ends.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of our own, and we have shown that with our actions towards him so far.

The midfielder will be proud to be associated with this club, making him give his all to the team when he returns to action on the pitch for us.