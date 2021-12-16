Will FIFA’s plan for agent fees help Juventus save money?

FIFA is moving to regulate the ever-increasing agent fees and has announced it would put a cap on their earnings from next season.

Juventus and other top European clubs have had to pay vast sums in agency fees to beat the competition to some of their targets.

Football Italia says that could all change from next season as FIFA looks to monitor the earnings of the likes of Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes.

The report says the plan is to impose a 10% cap on agency fees for each transfer.

35.5 per cent of transfers involving Italian clubs had intermediaries working on them this year.

European clubs spent €443.65m on intermediary service fees in 2021, €65.1m were spent by Italian clubs.

Juve FC Says

While this could ruin Juventus and other clubs’ relationships with the agents, it would help level the playing field when competing for a player.

Typically, the suitor who pays the most money to agents can usually get the player, but putting a cap on earnings will make things easier for all the clubs involved.

Juve has had some financial troubles recently and could benefit from this development because they can now pay less in intermediary fees.