Filip Kostic was in superb form for Juventus last season, establishing himself as one of the finest players in the Bianconeri squad.

He had joined them at the start of the campaign after rejecting an offer from West Ham to move to the Premier League.

Juventus was expecting much more from him this campaign, but the year started with uncertainty over his future.

The Bianconeri played the likes of Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of him until the transfer window closed.

Kostic did not recover from that early-season snub, and he has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season.

This makes him one of the Juventus players who could leave at the end of this season, and Tuttojuve reveals he no longer features in their future plans.

Juventus expects him to leave when the season finishes as they want to make as much money as possible from his departure and avoid losing him for nothing.

Juve FC Says

Kostic was a key player for us last term and remains the most experienced left winger in the group, but selling him is the right thing to do.

He is already 31 and will hardly improve further than he is at the moment.