Whenever Juventus underperforms, some of their players are criticised by the media, while Thiago Motta tends to take most of the blame. This dynamic is not unique to Juventus; in fact, it is a common trend across many clubs where both the manager and players are held accountable for a team’s poor form. However, one may ask whether the individual who brought the manager and players to the club should also be held accountable for any poor judgement.

At Juventus, the man responsible for appointing Motta as manager is Cristiano Giuntoli, who has also been the one to sign some of the players currently at the club. Juventus trust Giuntoli’s judgement as one of the best executives in the game, and his track record supports that faith. He achieved great success as Napoli’s sporting director, where he played a vital role in transforming the club into one of Italy’s most competitive teams, building a squad that consistently challenged for titles. His work has established him as one of the most respected sporting directors in Italian football.

Juve is placing their hope in Giuntoli’s decisions, believing that his expertise will help guide the club back to the top of Italian football. However, as is the case with any executive, there is always the possibility that his decisions will not yield the desired results. Despite his previous success, it remains to be seen if his judgement will continue to benefit Juventus in the long run.

At present, Motta is struggling to get the best out of his team, and there is a strong chance that Juventus may not win a trophy this season. This situation, though disappointing, would be understandable given the transition the club is undergoing. Yet, if Juventus finds itself without a trophy once again in the next campaign, it may be time to question Giuntoli’s judgement. After all, it was his decisions that shaped the current squad, and if the team’s underperformance persists, he could be scrutinised for his choices, both in terms of the manager he appointed and the players he brought in.