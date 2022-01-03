Will January make or break Juve’s season? (Opinion)

Juventus cannot afford to be slow-starters in January.

The Old Lady were far from their best in 2021, but we did manage to scrape consecutive wins together to end the calendar year.

Even though we’ve had a seasonal winter break, Juve need to take confidence from those victories and come up with the goods this month.

We have four tough league fixtures to deal with in the coming weeks, with Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in between.

First we take on Napoli, who hold a five-point lead over us as we seek to return to the top four.

We also face both Roma and AC Milan before February too, while Udinese will not be pushovers either.

Should we win these four, it would be no shock to see us occupy third in the division and well on course for Champions League football, but losing to any of our rivals could be catastrophic to our hopes.

Patrick