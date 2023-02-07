Will Jesse Marsch’s sacking affect McKennie’s future at Leeds?

After sealing a late January transfer from Juventus to Leeds United, Weston McKennie was hopping for a positive start to his English experience. Unfortunately for the midfielder, it has been anything but.

The USMNT star made his debut last Sunday as he entered the pitch in the second half against Nottingham Forest, a match which culminated in a 0-1 away defeat for the Whites.

In the aftermath, the club’s management decided to sack head coach Jesse Marsch as the team currently sits 17th in the Premier League table, just above the relegation zone only thanks to goal difference.

So where does this untimely twist leave McKennie?

According to TuttoJuve, this development means that the player’s future is now hanging in the balance.

McKennie is currently on loan at Leeds until the end of the season, but the English side has the right to maintain his services for 33 million euros. This right will turn into an obligation on two conditions: avoiding relegation and the player making 10 appearances.

The source adds that West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan could be the favorite to succeed Marsch, while Marcelo Bielsa’s return remains a possibility.

Juve FC say

Needless to say, Marsch’s departure is major blow for McKennie who was looking forward to work under the tutelage of his compatriot.

At the moment, we can’t predict whether the new manager will be an admirer of the 24-year-old or not, but if can help Leeds avoid relegation while giving McKennie some cameos, then Juventus will be able to collect 33 millions come summer.