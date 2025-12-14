MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Davide Frattesi of FC Internazionale reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4 match between FC Internazionale Milano and FC Kairat Almaty at Stadio San Siro on November 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The potential swap deal between Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram and his Inter counterpart Davide Frattesi has been dominating the headlines in Italy over the past few days.

The Italy international has been on Juve’s watchlist since his Sassuolo days. However, it was the Nerazzurri who prevailed in the race for his signature in the summer of 2023.

Davide Frattesi desperate to leave Inter

Sadly for the 26-year-old, he never managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Inter, whether in the two previous campaigns under Simone Inzaghi, or this season with Cristian Chivu in charge.

Therefore, many believe that this will be Frattesi’s last season at Appiano Gentile. But luckily for the Roman, he still has several admirers in Serie A, and chief among them is his former national team coach, Luciano Spalletti.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will launch a new attempt to sign Frattesi, and this time they might receive a more positive answer.

While Beppe Marotta and Co. weren’t even willing to discuss the matter in the past, this time, they could propose a swap deal that would reunite Frattesi with Spalletti in Turin, and simultaneously link up the two Thuram brothers in Milan.

Contradicting reports on Juventus & Khephren Thuram

The pink newspaper claims that Juventus are willing to consider a deal, albeit they believe that Khephren is worth at least €10 million more than Frattesi, so financial remuneration would be required.

On the other hand, Tuttosport insist that, while the Bianconeri have every intention of recruiting Frattesi, they aren’t willing to give up Thuram, whom they consider an integral part of the squad.

It should also be noted that exchange deals between two rival clubs, let alone Inter and Juventus, tend to be quite complicated affairs, especially with the fanbases often expressing their disdain.