Igor Tudor and his staff will have an important decision to make regarding the availability of new Juventus signing Edon Zhegrova ahead of the Inter clash.

The 26-year-old completed a permanent transfer from LOSC Lille on deadline day, and has not been reunited with his Jonathan David, who preceded him to Turin.

While this move seemed difficult to materialise at one point, the Bianconeri were able to unlock it after sending Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Juventus will closely monitor Edon Zhegrova during the international break

Zhegrova is currently training at Continassa alongside his new teammates, at least those who weren’t called up for international duty.

As for the Kosovar, his exclusion from the national team was hardly a surprise, as his last competitive match dates back to mid-December.

Therefore, Tuttosport notes that the winger’s availability is anything but certain after a nine-month injury ordeal.

As the source explains, Zhegrova chose to go under the knife last season after encountering groin issues. He opted for surgical intervention, as he didn’t want his career to be plagued by a long-term issue.

Zhegrova will try to earn a call-up for the Derby d’Italia

The former Lille star had recently returned to training, but he wasn’t given any minutes this season, partially because the French club had expected him to leave, so he was no longer part of their plans.

Therefore, Tudor and the technical staff will be keeping a close eye on Zhegrova’s condition over the next week or so, before deciding whether they can rely on his services, albeit partially in the Derby d’Italia against Inter on September 13, or delay his return to the pitch.

The way the player responds to the training regime will play a decisive factor in the coach’s decision.

Zhegrova is expected to eventually compete with Francisco Conceicao for a spot on the right side of the attacking trident. The Portuguese also picked up a slight knock against Genoa, so he might not be in his optimal physical shape either.