Juventus has initiated efforts to streamline their squad by placing a number of players, including Marko Pjaca and Leonardo Bonucci, on the transfer list.

The situation surrounding Bonucci has been complicated by his ongoing struggles with fitness. Consequently, the club has communicated to him the need to explore opportunities elsewhere. On the other hand, Pjaca, who has not quite lived up to expectations and has spent more time away on loan than at the Allianz Stadium, is also deemed surplus to requirements.

While Juventus has managed to generate interest in players like Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie, the situation is different for Bonucci and Pjaca. This has led to frustration within the club, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, and suggests the possibility that Juventus might be unable to offload these players as desired.

Despite the club’s intention to part ways with him, Bonucci appears reluctant to leave and holds hope of a potential recall. However, Juventus is determined to sell or release him in order to make room for new talent and manage their wage structure more effectively. The priority for the club lies in creating space for players who can contribute more substantially to the team’s success.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci and Pjaca are two players we do not need at the moment and it is not good that clubs are not making offers to add them to their squads.

We need to get some intermediaries to shop them around and hopefully find a buyer for both players.