Gleison Bremer has been sidelined for several months following an injury sustained at the start of the season.

The Brazilian centre-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and has not featured for Juventus since early October. His prolonged absence has been a significant blow for the Bianconeri, who have clearly felt the impact of being without one of the world’s leading defenders.

When Bremer was fit and playing regularly, Juventus recorded stronger results and showed greater defensive stability. His injury forced the club to strengthen their backline during the January transfer window in order to compensate for his absence.

The defender remains focused on regaining full fitness, and his rehabilitation is progressing well. Juventus are optimistic that he will return in time for the Club World Cup, but they are determined not to accelerate his comeback. The coaching and medical staff are aligned in their decision to ensure he completes his recovery fully without taking unnecessary risks.

Although Bremer has been posting encouraging training clips on social media that suggest he is close to returning to action, Juventus are taking a cautious approach. While there is a natural temptation to bring a player of his quality back into the squad sooner, especially with the season entering a critical stage, the club remains committed to doing what is best for his long-term health.

According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri will not be swayed by early signs of progress and will give Bremer the time he needs to fully recover. There is a strong understanding that rushing him back could lead to a relapse, which would be far more damaging in the long run.

The club recognises Bremer’s importance to the team and is prioritising his complete recovery. They are confident that, once he returns, he will do so in peak condition and ready to contribute at the highest level once again.