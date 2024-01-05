Recent reports suggest that Arsenal is interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window for a reported fee of 60 million euros. Arsenal had been tracking the Serbian striker during his time at Fiorentina and expressed a desire to bring him to the Premier League.

Despite Arsenal being prepared to offer Vlahovic a higher salary, he ultimately chose to join Juventus and has since become a key player for the Bianconeri. While Juventus would like to see more goals from Vlahovic, there is a perception that the team’s system may not be conducive to maximising his scoring potential.

Arsenal, however, still believes that Vlahovic could thrive in their team and is considering making a move for him this month, reports Calciomercato. On the other hand, Juventus sees Vlahovic as an important member of their squad for the second half of the season, especially as they contend for the league title. As a result, Juventus might be reluctant to let him leave until the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic may not be as good as we would like, but he is one of our top players and should stay until the summer.

The Serbian will be valuable to us, and we must have a replacement lined up before selling a key player.