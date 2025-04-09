Juventus have reportedly decided to sign Pierre Kalulu permanently following his loan spell this summer, and the defender is said to be pleased with that outcome.

Kalulu joined the Bianconeri on loan from AC Milan after considerable effort from the club to secure his services, and his performances since arriving have been outstanding. He has been in excellent form throughout the campaign, quickly becoming a key figure in the squad. His displays have not gone unnoticed by the supporters, many of whom are calling for the club to retain him beyond the current season.

The club appears to be responding to those calls, having made it clear that they intend to activate the clause to redeem his loan and complete a permanent transfer. While formalities remain, all indications suggest that Juventus are fully committed to making the move permanent once the current season concludes.

Despite this, Juventus’ immediate focus remains on securing a top-four finish in Serie A, which would ensure qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Their desire to return to Europe’s premier competition was a significant factor in the recent managerial change, which saw Thiago Motta dismissed last month. Igor Tudor has since taken charge, with the clear objective of guiding the team to a Champions League spot. The new manager is reportedly confident in his ability to meet this target before the end of the campaign.

There have been questions over whether the decision to retain Kalulu might be influenced by Juventus’ final league position and potential qualification for European football. However, that does not appear to be the case. As reported by Calciomercato, the club will proceed with signing Kalulu permanently regardless of whether they secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Juventus reportedly view the defender as a player who has proven his worth over the course of his loan spell. They believe he has earned the opportunity to remain with the squad, and plans are already in place to finalise his stay. His commitment and performances have convinced the club, and he is expected to remain an integral part of their future plans.