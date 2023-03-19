Will Juventus ever have a fully-fit squad this season?

Juventus has struggled to field a fully-fit team in this campaign and while some players are returning to full fitness, others still have their issues.

The black and whites have been dogged by injury problems with their best men for most of the campaign.

This means Max Allegri has hardly fielded a strong starting XI for much of the term as he seeks to rescue their campaign.

Juve is having one of its worst seasons in a very long time and it does not seem to be getting better.

When they planned for the term, they envisioned Leonardo Bonucci running their defence, while Paul Pogba shines in midfield and Angel di Maria does damage in the attack.

These experienced players in their squad could easily lead the team to success on the continental and domestic stages.

However, they have all been absent for extended periods this term because of injuries, with Bonucci and Pogba spending the most time away from the team.

Federico Chiesa and Mattia de Sciglio are two other players the club has struggled to use for much of the term.

Chiesa suffered a serious long-term injury last season and spent almost a year on the sidelines, so it is understandable that he will suffer setbacks.

Bonucci is feeling his age now and can hardly play two successive games, while Pogba is clearly an injury-prone addition to the squad.

No doubt the club is working on these issues but questions have to be asked, why so many injuries, and why it takes so long for them to return to action, it appears they are a little lost behind the scenes and that brings up further questions, for example, how often to see a personal trainer, how often, they participate in full training sessions and so on.

Thankfully, things have improved on the injury front recently, with Bonucci now fit and even earning a call-up to the Italy national team.

Chiesa is also fighting back from his setbacks and the ex-Fiorentina man has been doing much better on the fitness front in the last few weeks.

De Sciglio is also back around the squad, offering Max Allegri another selection option, which is great.

Pogba is out for some weeks, but it certainly will not be for long and not as long as it was when he was first sidelined.

The midfielder has only a few minutes in his leg, but the club is confident he will put his fitness woes behind him soon and become a consistent contributor to their team.

Di Maria has shaken off the poor fitness that was a significant issue for him in the first half of the season and is proving why he is such a key player for the club.

The Argentinian is one man we believe will give Juve the goals it needs before the term end.

However, what is more exciting is seeing him and other top players at the club in the same team soon.