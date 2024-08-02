Juventus has a major headache to deal with, revolving around the future of Federico Chiesa.

With a year left on his contract, the club is uncomfortable because he does not seem happy to stay and might run down his deal.

Chiesa has been offered a new contract since last season, but he wants more money than the club can offer and has been content with his current situation.

Before returning from his summer break, Juve placed him on the transfer market as one of the players they wanted to sell.

The Bianconeri were hopeful he would attract suitors, but a poor Euro 2024 performance has made things worse.

They now have to decide between keeping him or forcing him out of the Allianz Stadium before this transfer window closes.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri will not allow him to run down his deal and are waiting for his agent to return from a trip to the Premier League, where he has gone to find offers.

If he does not secure an offer, Juve will try to get him to sign a new deal again. If he still refuses, they may be forced to sell him because he is too valuable to allow to leave for free.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is too valuable for us to allow him to leave as a free agent, and we expect the winger to know this and do the right thing.