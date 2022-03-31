Will Juventus have to change their transfer policy following new FIFA guidelines? (Opinion)

FIFA have released some rule changes regarding loan deals, but how will that affect Juventus?

We are known for signing players from other clubs whilst allowing them to stay in their current surroundings for the foreseeable future, including Nicolo Rovella, and it remains to be seen whether we will be able to continue to seek out similar deals in the future.

We allowed 12 players to leave the club on loan this season, three of which are 21 years-old or younger (Dragusin, Fagioli & Ihattaren) not including those other players who have already been with their clubs on longer loan terms, meaning that we will in fact have to lower the use of loan departures, with new rules set to allow a maximum of eight loanees (excluding those under the age of 21 as broken down by TuttoJuve).

This could well force us to push to sell some of the players who are not expected to earn a place in the first-team squad, with the likes of Stefano Gori, Marko Pjaca and Federico Gatti currently taking up slots on our loanees list.

I’m not entirely sure these new rules will help with the progression of youngsters into first-team football, but something definitely needs to be done to help with very few younger players featuring heavily in the Italian division at present.

Do you believe these changes will affect us much?

Patrick