Will Juventus intervene on the market following Szczesny’s injury?

Even though Juventus earned their second win of the season at Spezia’s expense, Max Allegri’s men came out with a mixed bag.

On the positive side, Dusan Vlahovic cemented himself as a freekick expert, Akadiusz Milik opened his account for the club and Fabio Miretti pulled off another class performance.

As for the negative side, the team’s general performance was uninspiring to say the least, while Wojciech Szczesny left the pitch after sustaining what appeared to be a painful ankle injury.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, they still have some hours left before the transfer market’s closure if they decide to intervene.

So will Federico Cherubini and company opt to pursue a replacement for the Pole?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, adding another goalkeeper to the fold remains an unlikely scenario for Juventus.

While we’ll have to wait for additional tests in order to evaluate Szczesny’s condition, Allegri has already ruled out a fracture, which is a relieving update.

In Mattia Perin, Juventus arguably possess the best second-fiddle custodian in Serie A. The Italian proved to be a reliable presence between the posts at the beginning of the current campaign, as he’s yet to concede a goal in his three appearances.

Moreover, Carlo Pinsoglio remains an adequate emergency option, while the club can always promote an U-23 prospect to add some depth during Tek’s absence.

Therefore, adding a temporary option would end up overloading what is currently a functional department.