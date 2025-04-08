Juventus are set to participate in the Club World Cup this June, a significant event in their post-season calendar. However, this also presents a challenge for the club, particularly concerning the status of several players currently at the club on loan.

Under standard arrangements, most loan deals are structured to conclude at the end of the domestic season. As a result, any loanees the Bianconeri do not intend to retain on a permanent basis are expected to return to their parent clubs once the campaign ends. With the Club World Cup taking place shortly afterwards, Juventus may find themselves without some of these players for the international tournament.

Juventus currently have a number of loanees in their squad, having been unable to finalise permanent transfers for every player they targeted last summer. During the January window, they brought in additional reinforcements, including Renato Veiga and Randal Kolo Muani, on short-term deals designed to strengthen the squad during the critical second half of the season.

Each of these loanees has contributed to varying degrees, offering depth and quality in key areas. However, it remains unlikely that all of them will be part of the club’s long-term plans. The immediate priority for Juventus is to finish the current Serie A campaign strongly, with the objective of securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League — a vital goal both competitively and financially.

Attention will soon turn to the Club World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States. This expanded edition of the competition offers both prestige and commercial value, and Juventus will want to field its strongest possible squad. However, the availability of their loan players remains uncertain.

According to Tuttojuve, no definitive decision has been made regarding whether Juventus’ current loanees will be eligible to participate in the Club World Cup. As it stands, they are expected to depart at the conclusion of the domestic season unless the club takes further action to retain them.

This situation could lead to an opportunity for Juventus to negotiate the extension or permanent signing of selected loanees who have impressed. Doing so would allow them to be included in the squad for the Club World Cup and potentially play a part in a landmark tournament for the club.