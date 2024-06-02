Danilo is one of Juventus’ key players and the club’s captain for good reason.
He was very reliable under Max Allegri, and we expect him to remain similarly reliable under the next manager.
The men in black and white have been working to make Thiago Motta their next coach, and Danilo will be a key figure under the Bologna coach.
Juve is hopeful of keeping the Brazilian as one of the main men in their dressing room, but that has not been enough to stop clubs from showing interest in his signature.
Il Bianconero claims he has interest from several European sides, and teams in Saudi Arabia are also eyeing a summer swoop for the former Manchester City man.
However, the report adds Juve has no interest in losing their captain, and the Bianconeri are expected to work hard to keep him in the group beyond this summer.
Danilo is also in love with his life in Turin, and the Bianconeri expect him to remain with Juve for the next season.
Juve FC Says
Danilo is too important for us to lose at the moment, and we have the means to turn down every offer for his signature.
The defender has been a true leader in the team, and he will work well with our next manager.
1 Comment
The moment he left Juve will be one of my best days in my life. This clown is worst than his best friend Alex Sandro. They were once great defenders, but that was 10 years ago. However, this clown has been thinking he’s on par with Cafu since Dinollegri praised him too much and gave him the captain armband. That makes me want to puke because I can sense that Dinollegri is just using him to keep Juve’s South American players in order (we know Dinollegri doesn’t have a real tactical plan).