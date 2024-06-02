Danilo is one of Juventus’ key players and the club’s captain for good reason.

He was very reliable under Max Allegri, and we expect him to remain similarly reliable under the next manager.

The men in black and white have been working to make Thiago Motta their next coach, and Danilo will be a key figure under the Bologna coach.

Juve is hopeful of keeping the Brazilian as one of the main men in their dressing room, but that has not been enough to stop clubs from showing interest in his signature.

Il Bianconero claims he has interest from several European sides, and teams in Saudi Arabia are also eyeing a summer swoop for the former Manchester City man.

However, the report adds Juve has no interest in losing their captain, and the Bianconeri are expected to work hard to keep him in the group beyond this summer.

Danilo is also in love with his life in Turin, and the Bianconeri expect him to remain with Juve for the next season.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is too important for us to lose at the moment, and we have the means to turn down every offer for his signature.

The defender has been a true leader in the team, and he will work well with our next manager.