Juventus’ win against AC Milan demonstrated that the team is truly a top group capable of winning tough games against any opponent.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent for much of this term and have been eager to turn their draws into wins.

These draws keep them in the same position every week while the teams above them continue to win, widening the gap between them.

Juve has shown signs of resurgence in many games this term, but maintaining that level for several matches has been a challenge.

The Bianconeri have just beaten AC Milan, a team they had faced twice previously without securing a win.

They had drawn the reverse fixture and lost to Sergio Conceicao’s men in the Super Cup just two weeks earlier.

However, from the start to the finish of the game, Juve was in top form and managed to maintain their lead, unlike in previous games.

This win is a small step towards a return to the title race. Can Juve get back among the challengers for the Scudetto?

In the next few weeks, we will get the answer to that question. Their next league game is against Napoli, which will be a true test.

If they lose their unbeaten run in that match, Juve will have helped Napoli widen the gap between the two teams.

However, if they win, it should make it easier for them to overcome the likes of Empoli and Como, who follow before the game against Inter Milan in Turin.