Juventus has long prided itself on developing top talents from its Next Gen team, and in recent seasons, the club has promoted several players to the first team. This pathway has been a key part of the club’s identity, reflecting a commitment to nurturing young footballers and integrating them into senior football.

Significant investment has been made to support this philosophy. The men in black and white have spent heavily on developing prospects from the U19 side, while also scouting and signing promising youngsters from across the world directly into their Next Gen setup. This structured approach has allowed Juventus to maintain a steady pipeline of emerging talent.

Youth development under scrutiny

Despite this established model, there are growing concerns about how the current managerial approach may impact youth progression. Juventus are expected to continue promoting players from the Next Gen squad, and there is an expectation that Luciano Spalletti will align with this important philosophy.

However, since taking charge, the manager has not demonstrated a clear willingness to integrate youth players into the senior team. His focus appears to remain on established professionals, raising doubts about whether young prospects will receive the same opportunities they enjoyed under previous coaches.

Focus on established talent

At the same time, Juventus continue to monitor top players in the transfer market as they aim to strengthen the squad. This strategy suggests that, under Spalletti, the emphasis may shift more towards experienced signings rather than internal promotion from the Next Gen system.

Nevertheless, there is still ample time for the manager to adjust his approach. Should an exceptional talent emerge from the youth ranks, Spalletti may yet provide opportunities, particularly during pre-season preparations when younger players often have a chance to impress.

For now, though, there is little indication that such a shift is imminent. The current situation suggests that youth integration is not a priority, leaving the future role of the Next Gen team uncertain within the club’s broader sporting strategy.