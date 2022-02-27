Will Juventus really pay 50m euros for Real Madrid star?

Juventus has been linked with a move for Marco Asensio in recent weeks and it seems the Spaniard will eventually leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos are targeting a move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and they might sign at least one of them.

If that happens, Asensio will struggle to get playing time, and he probably has to leave Madrid.

Sport via Tuttomercatoweb believes he is on his way out of the Spanish club and claims they have set an asking price for him already.

The report claims the attacker is now valued at 50m euros and Juve will need to pay that fee to sign him.

It is a fee Juve might struggle to pay considering how they have been limiting their spending on transfer fees and wages recently.

Juve FC Says

Asensio has had a great time at Real Madrid, but he doesn’t seem to be as good as he was when he first broke onto the scene.

The attacker remains a talented player and he can still score some stunning goals, but would he fit in at Juve?

He is not the most physical player and that could be a problem for him if he moves to Italy.

With these limitations, it makes little sense to spend as much as 50m euros on his signature.