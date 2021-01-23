Will Juventus renew their interest in Milik next summer?

Just when you think that the reports linking Arkadiusz Milik to Juventus would finally fade away after completing his move to Olympique Marseille, this transfer gossip refuses to go away easily.

The Polish striker has been frozen out by Napoli for the first half of the current campaign after failing to secure a transfer move during last summer, but the former Ajax man was finally able to escape Southern Italy with loan move to France with an obligation to buy at he end of the season for a total fee of 22 million euros.

Nonetheless, according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.it, the Old lady are still interested in signing the 26-year-old, and they might get their chance to do so next summer.

Juve reportedly enjoy an amiable relationship with OM directors, which would make the negotiations between the two sides much more smoother than those between the Old Lady’s sporting director Fabio Paratici and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Therefore, if the French side fails to qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season, they could be looking for another source of income, which would open the door for the Bianconeri to pounce on the situation and buy the player for a reasonable price.

The report adds that the contract between the Partenopei and Marseille does not prohibit the Ligue 1 club from selling the Polish man to another Italian side.

Although Juventus are undoubtedly fans of Milik, the scenario mentioned above remains a bit unlikely in our personal view, as OM probably won’t allow their marquee signing to leave only few months after his arrival at the club.