Some reports in the Italian media are indicating a major tactical overhaul from Thiago Motta ahead of Sunday’s contest between Fiorentina and Juventus.

This season, Thiago Motta has mostly adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation while alternating with some of its derivatives, like 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1. In any case, the foundations remained the same: a four-man backline, three midfielders, two wingers and solitary striker.

As reported this morning, the Italian Brazilian manager is expected to bring back Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga to the lineup. The two defenders would be making their first appearances as starters since their respective returns from injury.

But while Kalulu was initially expected to feature as a full-back, a new report now tips the Frenchman to play as part of the back-three, with Motta reverting to the 3-5-2 formation that was adopted by Max Allegri throughout the bulk of his second spell at the club between 2021 and 2024.

Kalulu and Veiga would thus flank Lloyd Kelly, who would act as the central defender, with Federico Gatti granted some much-needed rest.

In this case, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie would act as wingbacks. The extremely versatile American duo have been occupying a host of different positions throughout the field this season, so they’re both capable of taking either flank.

In the middle of the park, not much will change for Manuel Locatelli who will maintain his role as a deep-lying playmaker, while Khepren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners act as box-to-box midfielders with a license to surge forward.

Finally, Nicolas Gonzalez will perform the role of a second striker on his first return to the Artemio Franchi. The Argentine would therefore offer support for Randal Kolo Muani who will start ahead of Dusan Vlahovic once more.

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Veiga; Weah, Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Gonzalez, Kolo Muani