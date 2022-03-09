Will Juventus sacrifice Dybala to sign Pogba?

Juventus is serious about adding Paul Pogba to their squad again at the end of this season.

The Frenchman would be a free agent as he doesn’t appear keen to extend his current deal with Manchester United.

Juve has been looking to bring him back and Max Allegri is still eager to work with the World Cup winner again.

However, it would cost a lot of money to sign him even as a free agent, and Juve might have to sacrifice one of their main men.

Fichajes.net says pulling off the transfer might require Juve to allow Paulo Dybala to leave the club.

The Argentinian is in talks with them over a contract extension, but an agreement is proving hard to find.

The Bianconeri will meet with his entourage again, but they will unlikely offer him a much better deal.

This means he could reject their offer and Juve will add the money to their offer for Pogba to lure the United man back to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been one of the finest midfielders in the world, and he was in great form during his first stint at Juventus.

He hasn’t reached the heights we expected of him at United, but that is not down to his individual contribution.

If Juve can keep Dybala and sign Pogba, it would be the perfect scenario.