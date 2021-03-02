Will Juventus sacrifice Szczesny to pursue their long time target?

Wojciech Szczesny has been one of the best performers at Juventus throughout the current campaign.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is being repeatedly called into action as the Bianconeri are no longer as solid as they once were at the back.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady could end up sacrificing their shot-stopper in pursuit of another solid pair of gloves.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been on Juve’s radar for quiet some time now, and he is yet to renew his contract with Milan, which expires in 2022.

According to ilBianconero, the Rossoneri could decide to sell their goalkeeper this summer rather than risking losing him for free next year.

It should be mentioned that as always, super agent Mino Raiola will play a vital part in deciding the 22-year-old’s future.

The Old Lady’s management enjoy an amicable relationship with the Italo-Dutch agent – especially vice-president Pavel Nedved who was his client back in the day.

The report adds that Juventus are not eager on selling the reliable Szczesny, but they also don’t want to miss on the opportunity of landing Donnarumma, who is arguably the best Italian goalkeeper at the moment.

Therefore, if the Italian champions receive a tempting offer for the Pole, they might end up accepting it, especially if Raiola offers them some guarantees in relation to Gigio.

Donnarumma has been Milan’s first choice since 2015, making his Serie A debut at the tender age of 16.

Nonetheless, his relationship with the Diavolo fans had been fractured in the past due to some complications within the contract negotiations.