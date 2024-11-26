Juventus is actively considering the need for a new striker as injuries to Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic have exposed a lack of depth in their attacking options. While Vlahovic has been more reliable in terms of fitness, his recent injury during the international break highlighted the potential risks of relying too heavily on him. Meanwhile, Milik’s prolonged absence has left the club with limited alternatives upfront, creating a pressing need for reinforcements.

Vlahovic remains a cornerstone of Juventus’ attack, consistently delivering strong performances when available. However, his injury underscores the fragility of the current situation. Juventus cannot afford to find themselves short of attacking firepower, particularly as they continue to compete on multiple fronts this season. With the January transfer window approaching, there is a chance to address this vulnerability, but the winter market is notoriously difficult for acquiring high-quality players. Established clubs are often reluctant to release key players mid-season, which complicates Juve’s plans.

Discussions within the club have explored whether to make moves in January to strengthen their squad. According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus is unlikely to make significant signings unless an exceptional opportunity arises. The club is reportedly focused on trusting Vlahovic and Milik to recover and return to form, with Nicolas Gonzalez also considered a backup option for the striker role when fit. This cautious approach reflects a desire to avoid unnecessary acquisitions that may not significantly impact the team.

Juventus must carefully balance the urgency of bolstering their attack with the long-term vision for the squad. While adding depth could mitigate the risk of further injuries, the club appears determined to pursue only strategic deals. In the meantime, Juve will need to rely on their current roster to maintain momentum as they await the return of their injured stars.