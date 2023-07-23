Juventus is reportedly making a proactive move to secure the signature of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea before they sell Dusan Vlahovic. The Bianconeri are keen to avoid missing out on the talented Chelsea striker and have assured Lukaku of their intentions to sign him, even before they offload Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, who has drawn interest from clubs such as PSG, is expected to leave Juventus in this transfer window. The club is willing to sell the Serbian forward if they receive the right offer. In an effort to ensure they don’t miss out on Lukaku, Juventus has engaged in talks with both Chelsea and the player, which has caused some tension with Inter Milan, who have subsequently dropped out of the race for the 30-year-old.

Lukaku, despite being left out of Chelsea’s plans for the upcoming season, remains eager to join Juventus. However, as of now, Dusan Vlahovic is still with the club. Despite this, according to a report on Football Italia, Juventus is now prepared to add Lukaku to their squad even if they have not sold Vlahovic yet.

Juve FC Says

Adding Lukaku to our current squad will make it stronger. However, we risk having too many players, which could be a serious problem for our manager.

Lukaku has the pedigree to take us to the next level, but it remains unlikely that we will field both at the same time because Juve rarely plays with two strikers.

This means one must be on the bench and neither of them will accept that role.