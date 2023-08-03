According to former Inter Milan goalkeeper Walter Zenga, Romelu Lukaku would do well at Juventus. Currently stuck at Chelsea after Inter withdrew from pursuing his signature, the striker is eagerly waiting for Juve to secure him.

Reports suggest that Juventus has already reached an agreement on a three-year contract with Lukaku, but the main challenge lies in finding a solution to remove Dusan Vlahovic from their squad in a potential swap deal.

Although there hasn’t been much positive news about Lukaku’s future, Zenga remains optimistic and has responded to a question about the Belgian international.

He says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Do you have an alternative question? Lukaku is a player who would fit well at Juventus”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku will be a top addition to our squad and we need to pull off this move for the Belgian.

This saga has already shown that it will not be easy to buy him, but at the end of the day, it will surely be worth it.

We just need to speed things up so he can prepare for the upcoming season with our other players.