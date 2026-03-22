Juventus and Luciano Spalletti appear to be a whisker away from finalising their agreement on a new contract.

The Certaldo native was appointed in late October following Igor Tudor’s dismissal. The latter had endured a torrid run at the start of the season, and failed to win any of his last eight matches in charge.

On the other hand, Spalletti’s arrival sparked a gradual improvement on all levels, even if the club’s most recent results confirm that there’s a long way to go before reclaiming their rightful place among the elite.

The former Italy boss has already earned the fans’ favour, as evidenced by the Curva Sud’s pouring support in recent home fixtures.

Luciano Spalletti on the verge of signing new Juventus contract

On Saturday evening, Juventus dropped two valuable points that could return to haunt them at the end of the season. The 1-1 draw against Sassuolo leaves the Old Lady trailing behind Como in the Champions League race.

However, this result won’t shake the management’s unwavering trust in Spalletti and the work he and his staff conducted over the past five months.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the two parties are only details away from reaching a final accord.

When will the signatures arrive?

Spalletti’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but he’s now expected to pen a new deal valid until June 2027, with an option for another year.

As the pink newspaper explains, the international break will grant Juventus and Spalletti the opportunity to sort out the remaining details in a serene atmosphere.

Therefore, the source believes there’s a good chance that the signatures arrive before the Bianconeri’s next match. The Turin-based giants will host Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on April 6.

Spalletti is expected to earn a net salary of €6 million starting next season.