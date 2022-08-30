Will Kaio Jorge remain at Juventus this season?

Kaio Jorge suffered a horrific injury at Juventus last season just when his career at the club was taking off.

The Brazilian attacker still just 20 ruptured his patella, which requires him to spend a long time on the sidelines having treatment.

We expect him to be back before the end of this year, but will he get chances in the Bianconeri first team?

Jorge was not an important member of the group before he got injured, and he even had interest from clubs willing to take him on loan in January.

Juve kept him, but they have since bolstered their attack, and the competition for a place is stronger than it was.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed what the club plans for him in this campaign.

It claims Juve intends to keep him in their squad for at least the first half of the term.

In the next transfer window, they will reconsider if it would be best for him to leave temporarily or stay.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is unlucky to have suffered this injury because it has denied him an opportunity to play many games.

He would have become one player to count on at the club now if he stayed fit.

When he returns, the best thing is to allow him to leave on loan so he can build himself back with regular action again.