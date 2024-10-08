Teun Koopmeiners’ injury has become a major concern for Juventus, especially after the Dutchman withdrew from international duty with the Netherlands during this break.

Injuries have been a recurring issue for Juventus this season as they aim to finish the campaign strongly.

The Bianconeri have already lost Gleison Bremer and Nicolas Gonzalez to injuries, and the last thing they need is another key player sidelined.

When fans learned of Koopmeiners’ withdrawal from the national team, many grew anxious, wondering if he would be fit in time for their crucial game against Lazio after the international break.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus remains optimistic about his recovery and expects him to be available for the Lazio match. The report suggests that his decision to pull out was more precautionary, aimed at preventing the injury from worsening rather than due to its severity.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is beginning to get used to our system and has shown better form in the last few weeks.

The Dutchman is a superb player, and we expect him to become one of the best signings in the league this term, so he needs to avoid a long-term injury and must rest if he is not 100% fit.