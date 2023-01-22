Will Kostic complete his century? The most interesting stats leading to Juve-Atalanta

This evening, Juventus will host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium for their 121st Serie A meeting, and the club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the anticipated encounter.

The Bianconeri have prevailed over La Dea in 65 previous league occasions, while the visitors won 13 times, including their last visit to Turin in November 2021 (thanks to Duvan Zapata’s goal).

Interestingly, the two clubs are tied in their last 11 meetings, with a couple of wins for each and seven draws. However, the Old Lady had emerged victorious in the 13 encounters which preceded this run.

At the moment, Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five fixtures against Juventus (two wins and three draws), thus, they have the chance to extend their streak to six for the first time since 1966.

This will mark the 19th Serie A meeting between the two sides in January. The Bianconeri won on 10 occasions in the first month of the year, while the Orobici’s lone victory dates back to 1989.

Finally, Filip Kostic has been directly involved in 99 goals in Europe’s Top Five leagues, collecting 36 goals and 63 assists between his previous experiences at the Bundesliga and his current adventure in Serie A. Hence, the Serbian will be looking to complete his century by either scoring, or more likely providing an assist for a teammate.

This season, the 30-year-old has created 37 chances for his teammates. He’s only behind Cristiano Biraghi (53) and Gerard Deulofeu (47) in Serie A.