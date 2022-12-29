locatelli
Club News

Will Locatelli be chosen as captain of Juventus next season?

December 29, 2022 - 4:15 pm

Manuel Locatelli has been an important player at Juventus since he moved to the club and he is one man Max Allegri trusts a lot.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium last season after doing well for Italy at Euro 2020.

Some fans believe he has not been at his best since he made the move, making them ask for more.

Nevertheless, he has been one of the club’s leading players and an important figure in their dressing room.

Il Bianconero reveals he is set to become the club’s captain earlier than expected, even though Allegri had tipped him to wear the armband in the future.

The report says with Leonardo Bonucci struggling to stay fit and the likes of Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado on their way out, he will be one of the club’s captains from next season.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has an amazing attitude on and off the pitch and he already wore the armband at Sassuolo before moving to Juve.

It is a no-brainer that he will captain Juve and we can trust him not to let us down when he is given that responsibility.

However, we must be careful not to hand him too much too soon because that could become a distraction.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

It could be cheaper for Juventus to sign Milinkovic-Savic than Mac Allister

December 29, 2022
Marley Ake

Allegri to tests youngsters who can play on Juventus right wing

December 29, 2022
chiesa

Some good news about Chiesa that will please Juventus fans

December 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.