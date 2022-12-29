Will Locatelli be chosen as captain of Juventus next season?

Manuel Locatelli has been an important player at Juventus since he moved to the club and he is one man Max Allegri trusts a lot.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium last season after doing well for Italy at Euro 2020.

Some fans believe he has not been at his best since he made the move, making them ask for more.

Nevertheless, he has been one of the club’s leading players and an important figure in their dressing room.

Il Bianconero reveals he is set to become the club’s captain earlier than expected, even though Allegri had tipped him to wear the armband in the future.

The report says with Leonardo Bonucci struggling to stay fit and the likes of Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado on their way out, he will be one of the club’s captains from next season.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has an amazing attitude on and off the pitch and he already wore the armband at Sassuolo before moving to Juve.

It is a no-brainer that he will captain Juve and we can trust him not to let us down when he is given that responsibility.

However, we must be careful not to hand him too much too soon because that could become a distraction.