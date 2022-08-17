Will Locatelli ever reach his full potential at Juventus?

Manuel Locatelli joined Juventus at the start of last season after his fine form at Euro 2020.

The midfielder quickly won over fans back in Italy after helping his nation to win the European competition.

Juve saw off competition from several clubs to add him to their squad, and he had an average first season at the club.

The Bianconeri midfield was bad in the last campaign, and every player except him got criticism from the fans.

They believed it was his first campaign, and he didn’t have the right teammates to allow him to thrive.

Fans expect a better performance from him in this campaign, but that might not happen.

The midfielder started Juventus’ opening game of this season against Sassuolo on Monday.

Although the team won and many players deserve praise for their performance, Il Bianconero insists Locatelli was poor on the night.

This leaves many to doubt that he will do better this term and if he would reach his full potential.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli remains one of finest midfielders in Italy and in our team, but he must step up his performances.

He probably still needs time to do better, but players are judged quickly nowadays and he must understand this and start doing better.