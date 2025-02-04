Andrea Cambiaso was the subject of transfer interest from Manchester City in the latest window, with Juventus expecting the Premier League champions to make an approach for his signature.

However, despite City’s active spending to strengthen their squad, an offer for Cambiaso never materialised before the window closed. The English club invested over €100 million in new signings during the recently concluded transfer window, bringing in reinforcements to ensure their squad remained competitive for the second half of the season.

City have struggled for consistency at times, leading to speculation that they would look to strengthen their squad further. Juventus were aware of their interest in Cambiaso and were prepared for the possibility of a formal bid. The Bianconeri would have considered selling the defender if the right offer had arrived, particularly given City’s willingness to spend heavily in the market. However, the expected bid never came, and it now appears any potential move will have to wait until the end of the season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to Il Bianconero, City remains interested in Cambiaso and is expected to revisit its pursuit once the campaign concludes. The report suggests that their decision to move for the Juventus star will depend on several factors, including their legal situation.

The Premier League club is currently under investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations, and a verdict on the matter could arrive before the next transfer window opens. Depending on the outcome, City’s transfer plans could be affected, which may impact whether they decide to proceed with an offer for Cambiaso.

Juventus must always consider their options carefully in the transfer market, ensuring that any departures allow for reinvestment in areas that will strengthen the team. If the club decides to sell Cambiaso, the funds could be used to bring in reinforcements that will enhance the squad and improve overall performance. While his departure is not certain, Juventus will evaluate their position carefully should City return with a concrete offer in the summer.