Will Milik’s current form affect his Juventus future?

Akradiusz Milik is only on loan at Juventus this season, but the Bianconeri can make the move permanent for around 7m euros at the end of the term.

That fee is not too much for the Black and Whites to pay and he has been in fine form.

However, like many Juve strikers, Milik’s goals have dried up recently, with the Pole not scoring since January.

However, he was out of action for around two months with an injury which meant he could not help.

As he returns, Juve needs goals after Dusan Vlahovic flopped in his absence. Still, Milik could not score as the Bianconeri lost to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

There are talks of his deal not being made permanent, but Calciomercato reveals that will not be the case.

Juve is satisfied with Milik and wants to keep him, but they will need more time to get the deal sorted.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been in superb form for us since he moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan in the summer.

We expect more goals from him, but he has done enough to deserve a permanent move to the club and we expect the leaders to get it sorted.