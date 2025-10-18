Fabio Miretti has been sidelined since pre-season, with his last appearance for Juventus coming in an internal friendly against the Bianconeri Next Gen team. The club has worked diligently to ensure his return, but the midfielder has required an extended period to regain full fitness.

Initially, Juventus did not view the injury as a major concern, expecting him to be ready for the opening matches of the season. Discussions over a potential move to Napoli further suggested that Miretti would be available early on. However, he has remained unavailable over the past few months and is still not fit to play.

Miretti’s Current Condition

As Juventus prepare for its upcoming match against Como, reports indicate that Miretti continues to train separately from the first team. According to Calciomercato, he has yet to join full training due to lingering discomfort and an incomplete recovery. The club is taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, prioritising his long-term fitness over immediate participation.

Miretti’s absence has been managed carefully, with medical staff monitoring his progress and adjusting his recovery programme as needed. Juventus are committed to ensuring that he is fully fit before returning to the squad, recognising that rushing his recovery could lead to further setbacks.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Outlook for Return

The Bianconeri plan to reassess Miretti’s condition in the coming days, but as things currently stand, he will not be available for the game against Como this weekend. The club’s approach reflects a broader strategy of prioritising player health and long-term availability, rather than rushing a key midfielder back into action prematurely.

Miretti’s return remains a priority for Juventus, and the coaching and medical teams are coordinating closely to support him. Once fully recovered, he is expected to reintegrate with the squad and contribute significantly to the team’s campaign. Juventus’ careful management of his rehabilitation underscores their commitment to player welfare and maximising performance over the course of the season.