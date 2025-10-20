Juventus are enduring miserable times ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against Real Madrid, but they’ll be hoping to regain the services of Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova.

Fresh from their first defeat of the season at the hands of Como, the Bianconeri will hardly have any time to lick their wounds, as they’ll travel to the Spanish capital to take on arguably the most star-studded team on the planet.

To make matters worse for the under-fire Igor Tudor, he lost the services of his most reliable defender, Gleison Bremer, for more than one month. Moreover, Juan Cabal has also suffered an injury relapse.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Miretti and Zhegrova will make it.

Fabio Miretti set for first call-up of the campaign

The Italian midfielder has been ruled out of action since suffering a muscle injury in the friendly against Juventus Next Gen, so he has yet to make a competitive appearance this season.

However, Tudor revealed that the 22-year-old will rejoin group training on Monday.

Therefore, JuventusNews24 expects the Juventus youth product to earn a call-up for the Real Madrid contest.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Hence, Miretti should be on the flight to Spain on Tuesday, and he might also take part in the action on Wednesday, albeit as a second-half substitute.

On the other hand, Zhegrova’s situation is far more complicated.

Juventus taking caution with Edon Zhegrova

The Kosovar has been dealing with a groin issue since last season, which has been preventing him from building any sort of momentum this campaign.

At this stage, Juventus don’t intend to take any further risks with the 26-year-old, especially following the setbacks suffered by Bremer and Cabal, who returned to the treatment table swiftly following their respective returns from injury.

Therefore, Zhegrova’s call-up for the Madrid trip remains unlikely.