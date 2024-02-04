Moise Kean has returned to Juventus after failing to secure a move to Atletico Madrid. The Azzurri striker, initially one of the standout graduates from the Juve academy, made a significant impact when he broke into their first team. Demonstrating exceptional form for the Junior side, the Bianconeri anticipated his pivotal role in their future squad.

However, Kean’s trajectory took a turn when he was sold to Everton, a move that may now be viewed with regret. In England, he struggled to meet expectations but experienced a revival during a loan spell at PSG. This resurgence prompted Juventus to bring him back to Turin in 2021 as Max Allegri returned to the club.

While Kean’s loan spell during the 2021/2022 season did not showcase spectacular performances, Juventus opted to make the transfer permanent. Subsequently, he has encountered challenges, with the current season proving to be more difficult than the previous one. This led Juventus to seek a loan move for Kean last month, but a failed medical at Atletico has left him facing an uncertain second half of the campaign.

Kean has had the odd good moment in a Juventus shirt, for example in the Juve home match against Malmo in the Champions League just after he returned to the club, he scored the winner but sadly, these moments have been too few.

The emergence of Kenan Yildiz, coupled with Allegri’s preference for using only two attackers, casts doubt on Kean’s chances of playing again this season, even if he returns to full fitness. Initially having four attackers for the two spots, Yildiz has solidified his position, relegating Kean to the fifth striker in the pecking order.

While Kean may hope for opportunities in the Coppa Italia, Arkadiusz Milik has been the preferred starting striker in that competition. Additionally, with the competition reaching a crucial stage, Juventus cannot afford to experiment with the squad if they aspire to win it.

Despite Kean’s anticipated return to action in approximately three weeks, reclaiming a spot in the team upon recovery poses a significant challenge. Although Allegri holds a favourable view of Kean, he might only secure limited minutes at the end of matches. Consequently, there is a possibility that Kean could go an entire season without scoring due to insufficient playing time.

Having declined offers from Monza while awaiting a move to Atletico Madrid, Kean may now rue that decision, as a move to Monza could have provided him with substantial game time.