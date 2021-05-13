Will Mourinho attempt to bring in Juventus legend to Roma?

Last week, Roma shocked the footballing world by announcing the appointment of José Mourinho as their manager for next season.

This week, Juventus fans were saddened with Gianluigi Buffon’s announcement of his departure from Juventus.

So could these two stories link-up somehow?

According to la Repubblica via Calciomercato, a new goalkeeper is the first priority on the Portuguese’s to-do-list, and the idea of brining in the legendary Italian has recently arisen.

The former Italy captain spent the majority of his illustrious career in Turin. He arrived from Parma in 2001, and remained until his initial departure in 2018.

After spending a lone season with Paris Saint Germain, Buffon returned to the black and white house for two additional seasons, but he decided against renewing his contract, as he’s seeking more playing time before he hangs up his gloves.

On the other hand, the Giallorossi have been deeply struggling with the men between the sticks. Pau Lopez has suffered between injuries and inconsistent performances, and his replacements Antonio Mirante and Daniel Fuzato haven’t been up to the task.

Therefore, the capital side would love to have a safe pair of gloves to guard their goal and lead their backline with charisma and experience.

Despite reaching the age of 43, Gigi is still a reliable shot-stopper, as proven by his performance against Sassuolo last night.

But the question remains whether or not the Juventus legend would be willing to play with another Serie A side after his long and storied spell with the Old Lady.