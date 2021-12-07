Will Pellegrini become a regular feature for Allegri’s Juventus?

During the previous week, several Juventus players displayed signs of improvement as the club switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Now Surely the opponents (Salernitana and Genoa) were mediocre at best, but we’ve seen the Bianconeri fumbling some of their easier encounters before.

However, the real surprise package during those two matches can only be Luca Pellegrini.

The young Italian started the season as the third choice left-back behind Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio, and was left out from the Champions League squad.

The 22-year-old was expected to be sent on yet another loan spell, but it appears that Max Allegri has made a full U-turn following the player’s impressive displays lately.

The young fullback was given the nod ahead of the tried and tested Alex Sandro who has been the club’s ultimate first choice left-back since 2015.

But with the Brazilian showing signs of inconsistency lately, and De Sciglio remaining on the sidelines, Pellegrini might have usurped them both for a regular starting spot, as JuventusNews24 reports.

The former Roma man did well against Salernitana, and was enjoying another energetic display against Genoa, but was then taken off at half time after earning a yellow card.

As is often the case with Allegri, young players almost never get the chance to shine immediately, but things can gradually change throughout the long campaign.

Props to Pellegrini for keeping his mind it it and proving to be ready for the occasion when handed the chance.

The Italian will surely be added the Champions League squad for the knockout stages (probably at the expense of Aaron Ramsey) and we’ll see if he’ll manage to earn himself a regular starting berth.