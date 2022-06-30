Will Pogba be enough to make Juventus’ midfield strong again?

Juventus is closing in on a romantic return for Paul Pogba, six years after they sold him to Manchester United for a world-record fee.

The midfielder had won the league title in each of his previous four seasons on the books of Juve, Pogba was then sold back to United in what could be described as a gamble, albeit not one in a casino but in football terms and to some degree, it worked, up to a point.

Last season was a poor one for them as they ended it without winning a single trophy.

Considering that the club replaced Andrea Pirlo with Max Allegri, that was simply not the outcome we all expected.

The next campaign has to end with at least one trophy, and winning anything requires changing the playing squad.

Manuel Locatelli joined the Bianconeri in the last summer transfer window, and Denis Zakaria was added to the squad in January.

The Swiss midfielder was added to the group after Juve realised Locatelli alone could not solve their problems.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot were not helpful, and the club still cannot rely on them.

The second half of the season didn’t fair better, and Allegri had to add Fabio Miretti to his squad from the club’s under-19s.

At that stage, Juve had already lost their chance to challenge for the league title, and they were also kicked out of the Italian Cup and the Champions League.

It was clear to see by the end of the season that the club’s main weakness was its midfield.

This summer presents a unique chance to fix that position and several midfielders could make the move to Turin.

But we may end the transfer window with just Pogba as an addition to that area on the team.

His return to the club would be a beautiful story, but is he enough to ensure the 2022/2023 season will be better than the previous one?

Pogba will likely be partnered by the likes of Rabiot and Locatelli, who failed to deliver together in the last campaign.

The World Cup winner is undoubtedly a top-quality player, and he will give us an extra edge if we added him to our group, but we need more than one addition to this squad.

Zakaria will have a proper preseason with us this summer, and Weston McKennie adapted well to the demands of Allegri before he got injured.

But our current midfield needs a revamp, and Pogba’s arrival alone might be inadequate.

Rabiot can hardly get better, and Locatelli seems to be struggling under the system of Allegri.

If we enter next season banking on them, there is no guarantee that their performance will improve, and the decision to trust them could frustrate Pogba’s return.