Paul Pogba marked his return to the Juventus team in their recent friendly match, notching a goal to his credit.

Despite his early return for pre-season training, Pogba was absent from the squad during the United States tour. The midfielder’s diligent efforts to regain peak fitness have not gone unnoticed, and Juventus remains cautious in managing his recovery process.

The club has a firm belief that the Frenchman holds a pivotal role in their future endeavours. Their steadfast support has been unwavering as they guide him towards a complete recuperation, ensuring he is prepared for the upcoming season.

With the commencement of their league campaign against Udinese this weekend, Juventus is eager to kick off on a positive note. The inclusion of their key players is crucial for this goal, and a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Pogba is determined to contribute.

Although he has participated in only one pre-season game so far, indications are that the midfielder may find himself on the bench for the upcoming match. This potential involvement underscores his commitment to making an impact despite limited preparation time.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury has been frustrating, but we must be sure he is fit enough to play before we add him to our squad.

The midfielder has not had the best of times on our books and we expect him to do all he can to justify signing him again as a free agent this term.