Will Pogba miss the whole of this season because of injury?

Paul Pogba is yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since he signed for them in the summer.

The midfielder was injury prone in his final seasons at Manchester United, yet Juve offered him a deal to join them as a free agent in the summer.

They had expected him to return during the World Cup break after nearing a full recovery and even hoped he would be in the French squad for the competition.

However, he is now expected back by January, according to several reports in the last few days, but that seems to be untrue.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve faces even more delays as they wait for the midfielder because he cannot join training this month.

The report claims it will not be until mid-February before Pogba is back in the squad for a game, a huge blow to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Pogba could realistically miss the whole of this season as he continues to delay his return because of several setbacks.

It is shocking that the club moved for him, considering his injury record before leaving United. It shows we have not learned from the likes of Arthur Melo, and we could pay for adding Pogba to the squad.