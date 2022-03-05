Will Pogba return to Juventus? La Gazzetta believes it’s possible

While it’s not the first time that rumors link Paul Pogba with a return to Juventus, the moment of truth will come this summer.

Despite being unhappy at Manchester United, an exit never materialized in the last few years. However, the Frenchman’s contract will expire in June, making him one of the most interesting free agents in 2022.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, a return to Turin remains on the cards for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Pogba enjoyed some of the best years of his career with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, before making a return to Old Trafford for a record transfer fee at the time.

The pink newspaper believes that the Old Lady will try to capitalize on the amicable relationship with the player’s agent Mino Raiola in order the beat the competition.

While the player currently earns around 15 million euros as net wages, Juventus can’t afford to match these figures.

In fact, the Italian would offer the 28-year-old 7.5 million euros plus bonuses, which are similar figures to what Dusan Vlahovic earns.

But thanks to the growth decree (applicable to players who played outside Italy in the last two years), Pogba would cost less than the Serbian’s in terms of total wages.

However, the Bianconeri would first have to clear some of the names on their wage bill to make room for the Octopus’ return.

We’ll surely hear more about this story in the coming days.