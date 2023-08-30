Paul Pogba is determined to make a more significant contribution to Juventus in the current season after battling with injuries in the previous one.

The French midfielder arrived at the club on a free transfer at the beginning of the previous season, and Juventus held high hopes that they had secured the services of one of the top players available. However, Pogba’s playing time was severely limited during that season due to injury setbacks, with only a few minutes spent on the pitch throughout the campaign.

Unlike some other players who were cast aside, such as Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus chose to retain Pogba despite his injury troubles. Although he is not yet fully recovered, he managed to make his first appearance for the team over the weekend.

The Bianconeri are eager to ensure that this season goes more smoothly, with Pogba expected to play a pivotal role. However, there are reports of interest from Saudi Arabia for the midfielder’s services. While he has turned down at least one offer from that region and expressed his desire to stay with Juventus, there are suggestions that a potentially lucrative offer might be difficult for him to resist. A report on Calciomercato suggests that Pogba could receive an attractive offer that might lead him to consider leaving the club.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a great player on paper, but the midfielder has been injured far too often and we most likely can do well without him in the picture.

The club needs to consider any big offer. After all, we have done well without him and signed him for free.