Will Pogba undergo surgery? An alternative option emerges

In the past week, Juventus received a major blow with their returning star Paul Pogba suffering a meniscus injury.

The Frenchman had completed a comeback to Turin earlier this month much to the delight of the Bianconeri supporters.

Nonetheless, the 2018 World Cup winner continue to be hunted by the injury bug which took its toll on his time at Manchester United.

After sustaining the injury, the player was set to go under the knife while in the United States. But apparently, the club is having second thoughts.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba has already returned to Turin where he’ll undergo additional tests which should help the medical team in making a final assessment.

While the operation would keep the midfielder out between 40 days and two months, the alternative option would also keep him out for at least nine matches between the Serie A and the Champions League.

The source expects the final decision to be taken in a matter of days, while noting that the operation option will likely prevail, as it appears inevitable.

Juve FC say

In the past couple of seasons, Pogba has been dealing with recurring injuries, and Juventus were fully aware of the situation when they opted to sign him.

But if the operation would truly help the player in putting his meniscus issues behind him once and for all, then this is perfect timing to go under the knife.

Now surely Juventus would miss him for the first part of the campaign, but he would return for the most crucial stages of the season, and also take part in the World Cup.