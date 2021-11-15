Will Raiola help Juventus beat European giants to sign World Cup winner?

The race for Paul Pogba’s signature is serious as the World Cup winner looks set to leave Manchester United for free next year.

Juventus’ relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola, could be considered an advantage for the Bianconeri, but would it be enough to help them sign him?

The midfielder is also wanted by PSG and Real Madrid and both clubs could easily beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

But Juve would get the chance to pitch their offer to Raiola, at least.

Calciomercato says Juve and the super-agent will meet to discuss some of his clients on the club’s books soon.

The meeting would also give the Bianconeri the chance to explain their interest in Pogba.

Juve FC Says

Pogba enjoyed his first spell at Juve with the Bianconeri giving him his first taste of first-team football.

However, not every reunion works well and Juve might be a little too obsessed with his return.

There are several other top midfielders in Europe who could make the move to Turin and impress.

Pogba would play with a lot of pressure if he makes a return to Juve and it might not turn out exactly how the Bianconeri is dreaming about it right now.