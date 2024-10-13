Daniele Rugani’s return to Juventus is an option that the Bianconeri should consider as they look to replace Gleison Bremer at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian is injured and will be out for the rest of the season, prompting Juve to plan for a replacement while they can.

Rugani has been one of their most reliable players, and Juventus is exploring the possibility of signing an equally good defender in January.

However, securing a solid defender during the January transfer window can be challenging, as most clubs are reluctant to sell or loan out key players. This situation makes recalling Rugani a viable option.

He is currently on loan at Ajax and would likely jump at the chance to return, but his agent, Davide Torchia, has commented on the possibility of him coming back to the club.

He said, as quoted by Juventus News24:

“I sincerely think that Rugani will continue his adventure at Ajax. I don’t think that Daniele’s early return is a viable idea for Juventus, not so much for a technical question, but because their ideas are different.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani will be an excellent option to have as a backup to Bremer, but he was not considered good enough before he moved to Ajax, and that stance has not changed.