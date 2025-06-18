Daniele Rugani’s return to Juventus comes at a critical time for the Bianconeri, just as they prepare to begin their Club World Cup campaign.

Twelve months ago, Rugani appeared to be on his way out of the club. He had not been part of the regular rotation and was not expected to feature in the plans of the incoming manager at the time. Seeking more playing time, the defender joined Ajax on loan, with the Dutch side aiming to add experience to their squad.

His spell in the Netherlands proved to be positive. When called upon, Rugani delivered solid performances, contributing to a team that came close to winning their league title. His form abroad has clearly not gone unnoticed.

Upon his return to Turin, Rugani was quickly reintegrated into the Juventus squad, especially after Renato Veiga’s departure back to Chelsea. With injuries affecting key defenders such as Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Federico Gatti also a doubt, the club has had to assess its available options carefully.

Injury Absences Open Door for Rugani

Il Bianconero reports that Rugani is expected to be handed a starting spot in the opening fixture of Juventus’ Club World Cup campaign against Al Ain. He is set to line up alongside Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly in the back three, as Juventus look to begin the tournament with a victory.

The situation presents an unexpected but timely opportunity for the experienced centre-back. After a year away from the club, Rugani’s composure and familiarity with the Juventus system could prove valuable on the big stage.

Getty Images

Manager’s Confidence Signals an Important Role

While the defender had not been a central figure in the squad in previous seasons, this new role suggests the coaching staff have been impressed with his attitude and form since returning from his loan. With the team aiming to make an impact at the Club World Cup, a composed and reliable presence like Rugani’s may be exactly what is needed at the back.

His inclusion would not only fill a tactical need but also reflect the importance of depth and experience in Juventus’ continental ambitions.